Peterson: “He who pays decides” cannot define Kingdom relations | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–During the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Member of Parliament Raeyhon Peterson of Sint Maarten raised concerns about financial dependency within the Kingdom, warning that the principle of “he who pays decides” undermines parliamentary democracy and equality among countries.

Peterson, speaking on behalf of the working group that examined the theme, argued that while the statement may sound logical, it becomes problematic when applied to the realities of the islands. “We discussed how our trias politica was somewhat affected. When COHO came up for discussion, our governments were told that if this was not signed by a certain date, it would be withdrawn. But it also required parliamentary approval,” Peterson explained.

He recounted how the government of St. Maarten presented Parliament with the conditions attached to COHO, noting: “This is money we will receive, but you must agree to this. As Parliament we must have our own opinion, yet in that sense we were somewhat forced to vote in favor, so the government could get the support it needed.”

Peterson also pointed to unequal financial treatment within the Kingdom. “Aruba has an interest rate of 6.9 percent, based on a motion of the Tweede Kamer, while Sint Maarten faces different terms. If you look at 10-10-10, at COVID for the Netherlands, and hurricanes for Sint Maarten, you see that the islands suffer pain twice,” he said.

He highlighted the contrast between loans and grants: “The Netherlands provided us with loans at an interest rate, while Dutch companies and citizens received support during COVID, much of which has now been forgiven. We still have to repay. That is not equal, and it does not give a family feeling.”

Peterson linked this to Article 36 of the Charter, which obliges the countries to provide each other with help and assistance. “The question is: when does a loan become help or assistance, and how bad must our situation be before these funds are seen as the assistance they are meant to be?”

In closing, Peterson referred to an example from the Netherlands itself, where provinces in unequal financial positions resolved disparities by talking to each other and acting on solidarity. “On the basis of solidarity we can make good agreements, but with the right intention,” he concluded.

The IPKO, which runs until Monday, September 29, brings together delegations from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands to discuss shared Kingdom issues, including education, geopolitical developments, ageing populations, and the seventieth anniversary of the Charter for the Kingdom.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/peterson-he-who-pays-decides-cannot-define-kingdom-relations