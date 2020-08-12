Philipsburg Broadcasting on-air talent tested positive for COVID-19

~ Building will be sanitized and closed for two weeks ~

PHILIPSBURG – Unfortunately one of the on-air talents of Philipsburg Broadcasting was tested positive with COVID-19. The patient was quickly put into isolation and contact tracing began. Those that were in close/direct contact with the patient have been contacted by Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and told to quarantine for 14 days along with other instructions.



As a precaution, management has also deemed it necessary to let the remaining staff of Philipsburg Broadcasting to go into quarantine for two weeks as well, and to report to their family/house doctor and/or CPS if symptoms do develop.



The building will also be sanitized and all upcoming interviews will be rescheduled. Management wishes a speedy recovery to the affected patient, and best of luck to the rest of the staff.



To the general public, please continue to follow and adhere to the health and safety precautions and regulations of the Ministry of VSA, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the World Health Organization (WHO).



If you have any questions, please direct them to marketing@philbroad.com



– Management