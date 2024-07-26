PHOTO OF THE DAY: Congratulations to the Art For Science association and all partners for the great success of the 1st Art For Sciences Kids program | FAXINFO

55 young people aged 6 to 17 discovered the benefits of the 7 major arts on the brain through 56 workshops. The program led by Mélanie Dal Gobbo welcomed young people from Cobraced, Horizon Bosco, Happy School and the Elie Gibs public school. Next year, 90 children and adolescents will benefit from the Art For Science Kids program, and so much the better!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photo-du-jour-felicitations-a-lassociation-art-for-science-et-tous-les-partenaires-pour-la-belle-reussite-du-1er-programme-art-for-sciences-kids/