PHOTOGRAPHY: Launch of the 7th edition of “Faces of Saint-Martin” | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is renewing its black and white photography competition, the theme of which this year is “Portrait, play of shadows and lights”.

Natural lighting, cast or deep shadows, highlights and intriguing backgrounds, it's up to you to create captivating portraits in an original creative composition. This call for applications for black and white photographs is open to amateur or professional photographers residing in Saint-Martin or Sint-Maarten. For this 7th edition, young people over 16 years old can also participate. The deadline for submitting the application is Friday, November 8, 2024 at noon. The highlighting of the selected photographs will take place during the next exhibition "Faces of Saint-Martin VII". The selected works will be printed in black and white on large format paper and stuck on the walls of Saint-Martin. The exhibition will not be fixed and will evolve since the posters will peel off and tear until they disappear over time, dissolution being also part of the artistic approach of this street art project. The first 3 candidates chosen by the jury will each receive a prize. _Vx

Terms and conditions: https://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources/Appel-a-candidature-faces-of-Saint-Martin-VII.pdf

Short link: https://vu.fr/Qyiv

Info: 0590 87 50 04 Ext. 1308 or directionactionculturelle@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-lancement-de-la-7eme-edition-de-faces-of-saint-martin/