PHOTOS OF THE DAY | FAXINFO

The Living Museum of Saint-Martin is officially open. Come and discover this third place which offers free access to art as a recovery tool. Painting, drawing, sculpture, theater, discussion groups, everything is at your fingertips to regain control of your life thanks to the benefits of art on the brain. The Art For Science living museum, located at 38 Caribbean Street in Hope Estate (opposite Tout À Louer) is open to all and completely free. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 16 p.m. (open until 19 p.m. on Mondays, January 6, 20 and 27), Friday by reservation, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every day, 15 minutes of poetry readings are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 14 p.m.

Info: +33 06 09 53 14 62

https://www.artforscience.eu/living-museum/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photos-du-jour-14/