PINK OCTOBER / Breast cancer: from screening to return to work | FAXINFO

CIST 97.1 is organizing an awareness morning on Tuesday, October 17 as part of the Pink October prevention campaign targeting the return to employment of people affected by breast cancer.

In partnership with the CCISM which hosts the event, the League against Cancer and the Cancer Screening Coordination Center of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the Interprofessional Occupational Health Center (CIST) 97.1 offers a morning raising awareness regarding the return to employment of people directly or indirectly affected by breast cancer. CIST 97.1 has 7 centers and two annexes in the territories of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, 7200 member companies, 70.000 employees monitored and 16 multidisciplinary teams made up of health professionals and experts in occupational risk prevention who support in the implementation of preventive action plans and improvement of working conditions, as well as medical monitoring of employees. On the program for this morning full of interventions on Tuesday, October 17, a round table on the theme “Breast cancer: from screening to return to employment” where partner experts from Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe (CRDC 971 and professionals health) will answer questions from the public while providing valuable information to facilitate a return to work after a diagnosis of breast cancer. After this time of discussion, participants will be invited to join a self-palpation workshop (Témwanyaj é ti kozé) where the practice will be accompanied by virtual headsets and mannequins. The awareness morning, open to all, will therefore be held this Tuesday, October 17 from 8:30 a.m. at the CCISM, 10 rue Jean-Jacques Fayel in Concordia. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/octobre-rose-cancer-du-sein-du-depistage-au-retour-a-lemploi/