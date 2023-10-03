PINK OCTOBER: General mobilization against breast cancer | FAXINFO

The Professional Territorial Health Community (CPTS) of Saint-Martin, supported by the Saint Martin Santé association, is mobilizing all stakeholders in the territory to raise awareness among as many people as possible in this month of Pink October 2023.

The CPTS, one of whose missions is the development of territorial prevention actions, has decided in partnership with Saint-Martin Santé and the Guadeloupe Committee, relay of the League Against Cancer, to coordinate the actions proposed throughout of October to raise awareness about breast cancer with the help of sports and cultural associations, businesses and institutions. With this in mind, a program was established so that the population felt involved and participated freely and actively in the various activities. Early detection of breast cancer means 100% chance of recovery. After a start given by the 22th edition of the Back to School Strides organized by the Avenir Sportif Club in Galisbay this Sunday 1er October, Pink October continues this Wednesday, October 4 at 18 p.m. with a breast self-palpation workshop offered at the Up Rising social center of the Sèm Ta Route association in Quartier d'Orléans for all women aged 16 and over. This workshop will be led by Doctor Dandre from Lys Blanc and will take place in the association premises at Résidence La Palmeraie, door 1301 in Quartier d'Orléans (info 05 90 87 75 53). At the same time, the EDEIS Déco Team at Grand-Case airport, decorated for the occasion by the Soroptimist club, collected 250 goodie bags and will distribute them in the oncology department of the Hospital Center (every Tuesday and Wednesday of the month). The Workshop at Howell Center will also offer a haircut to all women with cancer. In addition to the plethora of actions and activities offered during a month, the grand closing of Pink October will be held on the 31st from the balcony of Dauphin Telecom in Marigot with a bra release. The operator, a great supporter of the cause, will donate part of its turnover for the week of October 23 to 28, 2023 to the League Against Cancer which will reserve all the donations collected for the territory of Saint-Martin. Find the entire Pink October program below. _VX

Pink October 2023 program:

Team Déco EDEIS: Distribution of goodie bags in the oncology department every Tuesday and Wednesday of the month

October 4, 18 p.m.: Sem Ta Route (Orleans district, Palmeraie residence) – breast self-palpation workshop open to all women over 16 years old (05 90 87 75 53)

October 8 & 15: I go along the coast in the Antilles: long coast activity open to all (06 90 56 74 75) and Aquafitness with Aquaterr'happy (06 73 51 20 19)

October 16, 17 & 19 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m.: Beach Volley Club (Oriental Bay – former Bombom Jam) – free beach volleyball tournament

October 17 8:30 a.m. to noon: CIST 97.1 (Concordia, CCISM) – awareness morning concerning the return to employment of people affected by breast cancer, self-examination workshop

October 20 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Saint Martin Santé, League Against Cancer, JLCA, Aquaterr'happy (Friar's Bay) – adapted physical activity classes at sea, on land (aquagym and aquatraining) and along the coast (06 90 66 33 57), Saint Martin dietetic stand Health

October 21 15:30 a.m. to 18:30 a.m.: Saint Martin Santé, League Against Cancer, JLCA, Aquaterr'happy (Friar's Bay) – adapted physical activity classes at sea, on land (aquagym and aquatraining) and along the coast (06 90 66 33 57), Saint Martin dietetic stand Health

October 28 18:30 p.m.: Active Maternity (Marigot) – march to form a pink ribbon in the city, symbol of Pink October

October 28 18:30 p.m.: AS Phoenicks and Dauphin Telecom (Quartier d'Orléans) – women's collective sports tournament, discovery football, basketball, badminton, rugby

October 29 14 p.m. to 18 p.m.: KKO Beach tennis and Virginie Secher (Yoga) Association (Oriental Bay – Wai): beach tennis tournament, pink rackets (06 90 54 22 48) followed by a yoga class from 17 p.m. (06 90 71 41 31)

October 31: Saint Martin Santé & Dauphin Telecom (Rue de la République, Marigot) – dropping your bra in town

