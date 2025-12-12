Pisas not happy with reports linking Curaçao to Maria Machado’s secret route to Europe | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–According to reporting byAntilliaans Dagblad, Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar “Pik” Pisas (MFK) has reacted with surprise and clear frustration to international coverage suggesting that Venezuelan opposition figure and Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado was transported to Europe via Curaçao.

In recent days, various international outlets, including CNN and several European and American media organizations, have reconstructed possible routes and described Curaçao as playing a central role in Machado’s journey. Antilliaans Dagblad notes that these accounts differ from one another and have created a confusing picture of what involvement, if any, the island actually had. Pisas, however, maintains that he has not been formally briefed on the matter.

The prime minister told the newspaper that his government quickly approached the United States consul on the island for clarification, but that he has “not yet received clearance to say what exactly happened.” He stressed that, at this stage, he is only hearing rumors. “There are all kinds of stories going around. She would go via Aruba, via Curaçao, the coast guard would be involved, a plane from America, a plane from Oslo… But as prime minister, I have not been officially informed,” Pisas said.

The uncertainty has prompted a formal request for clarification in Parliament. Member of Parliament Giselle Mc William (MAN–PIN) has asked the government to explain whether Curaçao has been involved in any way, directly or indirectly, in the alleged flight or relocation of Machado. Parliament also wants to know whether the government has shared information or provided cooperation to foreign actors, either independently or through the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Lawmakers have further requested an assessment of any diplomatic risks or tensions that may have arisen and what measures are being taken to prevent Curaçao, given its strategic location, from becoming unintentionally entangled in foreign political operations. If there has been any role, MPs want to understand what steps are being taken to contain potential reputational damage, security risks and policy fallout.

Pisas told Antilliaans Dagblad that he has contacted authorities in the Netherlands, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense, seeking answers. According to the prime minister, they indicated they were not aware of any such operation either and would look into it, but he has not yet received a follow-up.

For now, Pisas insists that he remains in the dark. As he summed up his position to the newspaper, “I have just been informed of just nada (nothing at all).”

