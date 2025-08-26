Pisas urges calm as American destroyer to dock on Thursday | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–Tensions between the United States and Venezuela are once again reverberating across the Caribbean, and Curaçao finds itself in a difficult position as the two larger nations square off.

Washington has stepped up its campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, branding him a “narco-dictator” and accusing his government of working with drug cartels to ship cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. Earlier this month, the FBI doubled the bounty on Maduro’s arrest from $25 million to $50 million, a signal of how seriously the U.S. views his removal. President Donald Trump has since ordered three Navy destroyers—the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson—towards Venezuelan waters, describing the move as part of an expanded fight against narcotics smuggling and terrorism.

From Caracas, Maduro has responded with defiance. On state television he announced the mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militiamen across Venezuela, vowing to resist any foreign intervention. “Venezuela rejects threats. Venezuela wants peace,” he declared, while accusing Washington of seeking to dominate his country through intimidation.

Curaçao, just 65 kilometers from Venezuela’s coast, has inevitably been pulled into the drama. On Thursday, August 28, one of the three U.S. ships, the USS Jason Dunham, will dock in Willemstad for refueling. While such visits are not unusual, the timing and context have stirred unease among residents who fear that Curaçao’s ties to the U.S. could provoke a hostile response from Caracas.

Prime Minister Gilmar “Pik” Pisas addressed the matter directly during a press conference on Monday, convened to reassure the public. “Our position is neutral,” Pisas emphasized. “The conflict is between the United States government and President Maduro, not the Venezuelan people. I do not expect any military action against Curaçao.”

He further explained that all formal dealings with Washington are managed through The Hague, not directly by Willemstad. Information from the U.S. about the current naval deployment has been limited, described only as part of broader operations against drug trafficking and terrorism. Still, Pisas noted that joint patrols in Caribbean waters involving Curaçao, the Netherlands, and France have long been part of the island’s security environment.

Despite this reassurance, Pisas admitted that Curaçao’s geography and its role as a logistical base for U.S. operations mean the island is inevitably “dragged along” in the U.S.–Venezuela dispute. “That feels somewhat uncomfortable,” he said, “but it is the reality of our location and alliances.” The Curaçao Security Service has been in constant communication with its international counterparts and confirmed that the current U.S. naval movements are preventive rather than offensive in nature.

The prime minister also called attention to the spread of misinformation online, warning that exaggerated claims risk fueling unnecessary panic. “Some say these ships carry 4,000 crew members, but in fact their capacity is closer to 300,” he explained. “It is important to keep calm and not be misled by rumors.”

The latest escalation highlights the precarious position of smaller Caribbean territories located near larger conflicts. Curaçao’s location makes it strategically valuable for U.S. monitoring of Venezuela, but it also leaves the island exposed to the ripple effects of hostility between Washington and Caracas. For many residents, memories of previous diplomatic clashes and periods of heightened tension linger, adding to the unease.

Pisas’s final message was clear: Curaçao is not a participant in the conflict, and calm must prevail. “That is my most important message to my people,” he said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pisas-urges-calm-as-american-destroyer-to-dock-on-thursday