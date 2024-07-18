PJIA EXTENDS FINANCIAL AND LOGISTICAL SUPPORT TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES FOLLOWING HURRICANE BERYL

Simpson Bay, St Maarten (July 18, 2024) – This week Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) announced financial and logistical Support to St. Vincent and Grenada following Hurricane Beryl. In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which caused significant damage to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the airport of St. Maarten has announced a comprehensive support package to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts. This initiative underscores PJIAE’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and community resilience in times of crisis.

Princess Juliana International Airport has pledged $ 20,000 in immediate financial assistance to support relief operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These funds will be allocated to support the airport operations. Additionally, the airport will provide a team of experienced logistics and operations personnel to the islands.

“Our hearts go out to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “We are committed to providing both immediate relief and long-term support to help the airport to become stronger. This is a joint effort of the DCCA. Our efforts reflect our core values of solidarity and responsibility towards the airports in the region”

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean and serves as a vital airport hub for Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. The airport stands as one of the largest employers on the island, with 315 workers employed directly and a total of 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2024, Sint Maarten Airport expects to handle 1.5 million passengers and 54,000 aircraft movements. Reconstruction efforts at the airport commenced in September 2021, with the new terminal hall scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.

Historic Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially inaugurated by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006, Her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. PJIAE underwent a major reconstruction project in 2020, following severe damage to the main terminal caused by

Hurricane IRMA in September 2017. After six years, the project is in its final stages and is set to be completed by Q4 2024.

Source: Press Release