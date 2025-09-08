PJIA Releases Update On Runway Recovery after WestJet incident

AIRPORT – Authorities continue to work diligently to remove the WestJet aircraft from the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

A recovery team from WestJet is also on site to complete the operation. At this time, progress is looking positive, and it is expected that the aircraft will be removed around 11:00 AM.

Once the aircraft has been cleared and SXM Civil Aviation has completed the necessary runway inspection, flight operations will resume.

We remain optimistic and will continue to keep the public and our stakeholders updated as the situation develops.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates on flight schedules and any potential changes.

Source: Press Release