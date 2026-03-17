PJIA: Social media branding error, corporate identity remains unchanged | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V., PJIAE, has clarified that the airport has not undergone a rebranding, following recent questions surrounding visuals shared on its social media platforms.

According to PJIA, the images recently posted online formed part of ongoing marketing content under the SXM Airport brand. The airport said that due to an internal error, an incorrect icon was uploaded. That error has since been corrected and the visuals have been reverted to the airport’s official corporate logo.

PJIAE emphasized that the incident does not represent a rebranding of the airport. Instead, the company said SXM Airport is in the process of refreshing its marketing brand by introducing additional colors to complement its existing visual identity.

The airport explained that these enhancements are intended to strengthen its storytelling and better reflect the vibrant character of St. Maarten as a destination.

According to PJIAE, this refreshed marketing look was first introduced during Routes Americas, where it was incorporated into the airport’s booth design and reportedly received positive feedback from industry partners.

The airport also noted that it recently introduced a new tagline, “Surrounded by water. Connected by air.” According to PJIAE, the slogan highlights SXM Airport’s unique role as a regional hub linking the Northeastern Caribbean with key international markets.

PJIAE said the added enhancements to its existing logos and color palette were developed internally by its Communications and Marketing Department. These visual updates, the airport said, will be gradually incorporated into marketing initiatives throughout the year where applicable.

The company stressed, however, that its official corporate identity and logo remain unchanged.

PJIAE said the clarification was issued to address public questions and to make clear that no formal rebranding has taken place.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjia-social-media-branding-error-corporate-identity-remains-unchanged