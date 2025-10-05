PJIA strengthens community ties and enhances terminal offerings | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) continued its community outreach this past week through several initiatives focused on wellness, youth engagement, and social responsibility, while also expanding its terminal offerings to improve traveler convenience.

As part of its commitment to public health, PJIAE joined the global observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating the airport façade in pink. The airport also unveiled a pink ribbon installation outside the terminal as a visible symbol of support for individuals affected by breast cancer. The initiative aligns with the awareness campaign led by the Elektra Lytes Foundation and Positive Foundation, which emphasizes the importance of early detection and regular screening.

PJIAE also hosted its Kids Movie Night this weekend, drawing families to the terminal for an evening of entertainment and community building. The event featured complimentary snacks and refreshments provided by airport concessions, including Wendy’s, Domino’s, Dutch Delight, and Petit Paris. The initiative was supported by partners such as Divico, which provided treats for attendees, and Penha, which contributed prizes for a children’s raffle. The event was coordinated by PJIAE’s Commercial Team and supported by local event partner Artemia.

In a move to enhance customer experience and accessibility, PJIAE also announced the opening of the All You Need Supermarket in the Meet & Greet area of the terminal. Operated by Swiss Canonica, the new outlet is open to both travelers and the general public, expanding the range of on-site amenities available to visitors and staff.

In recognition of World Animal Day, PJIAE launched its PAWS in Flight Program, a collaboration with local animal welfare organizations including SXM Paws, Island Cats Rescue, St. Maarten Animal Defenders, and St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation. The program connects travelers with opportunities to volunteer, donate, or serve as flight partners to transport rescued dogs and cats to their new homes abroad.

‍

These efforts reflect PJIAE’s ongoing focus on community development and passenger engagement, combining public service, education, and improved facilities within the airport environment.

For more information on PJIAE’s community initiatives or the PAWS in Flight Program, visit www.sxmpaws.com

or contact pawsinflight@sxmairport.com

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjia-strengthens-community-ties-and-enhances-terminal-offerings