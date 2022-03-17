PJIAE Departure Hall set for 2023 opening | FAXINFO

AIRPORT: Yesterday, March 16, the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) made the official announcement of the expected completion of the new Departure Hall in the airport building. The Departure Hall has reopening date of December 22, 2022 and will be fully operational by early 2023.

The project is made possible by the Government of St. Maarten, with financial provisions from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, operated by The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and is being carried out by Ballast Nedam and Royal Haskoning DHV.

