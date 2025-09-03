PJIAE ends access card issuance for French St. Martin nationals without work permits | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) has announced that, following consultations with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), it will discontinue the practice of issuing airport access cards to French St. Martin–born nationals who do not hold valid work permits or legal residency status on the Dutch side.

The decision, formalized in a letter dated September 1, 2025, comes after PJIAE reviewed its operational practices in light of Sint Maarten’s current labor and immigration laws. While the issuance of airport access cards without legal working status had been a longstanding practice carried over from before Sint Maarten’s constitutional transition in 2010, PJIAE emphasized that it must now bring its procedures fully in line with legal requirements.

“After thorough discussions with the Ministry of VSA, it has been determined that only individuals with valid legal working status will be eligible to receive airport security access cards,” PJIAE CEO Michael Cleaver stated in the September 1 letter to the airport community. “This step ensures compliance with all applicable labor and immigration laws of Country Sint Maarten.”

The company acknowledged that the adjustment may impact certain members of the airport workforce, including long-serving French St. Martin–born nationals. PJIAE is working closely with the Ministry of VSA to establish a structured and transparent process for French St. Martin nationals already employed within the airport community.

“While we remain committed to supporting our employees and stakeholders, PJIAE must ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations governing labor and security,” said Michael Cleaver, CEO/President of PJIAE. “We count on the cooperation and understanding of our airport community as we move forward with this important alignment.”

PJIAE reaffirmed its commitment to partnership with the government, its employees, and the wider airport community as it implements these changes in line with Sint Maarten’s laws.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjiae-ends-access-card-issuance-for-french-st-martin-nationals-without-work-permits