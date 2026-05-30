PJIAE strengthens hurricane preparedness ahead of 2026 Atlantic hurricane season | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–As the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1, Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V., PJIAE, has reaffirmed that preparedness remains a top priority as the airport continues to strengthen its coordination, planning and operational readiness across the airport community.

As part of its seasonal preparations, PJIAE recently held its annual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting, bringing together coordinators, managers and key operational stakeholders from across the airport. The meeting focused on emergency procedures, departmental responsibilities, communication protocols and coordination efforts aligned with the national emergency response framework.

In addition to operational planning, several departments have been actively conducting inventory checks, equipment assessments and internal preparations to ensure the airport remains prepared to respond efficiently in the event of severe weather conditions.

Mr. Michael Peters, Operations Director at PJIAE, stated:

“Preparedness remains one of our top priorities as we enter the hurricane season. Over the past weeks, our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to review procedures, assess operational readiness, and ensure that all departments understand their roles and responsibilities.”

Mr. Connaly Connor, Manager of Quality Assurance at PJIAE added:

“In preparation for the hurricane season, our teams have been diligently following the Airport’s Storm Preparedness Policy and checklist procedures to ensure that all critical activities necessary to protect our staff, buildings, equipment, and essential assets are completed. These efforts, which include inventory management, equipment readiness, and operational coordination, are vital to strengthening our preparedness, minimizing the impact of storm events, and ensuring business continuity so that airport operations can safely resume as quickly as possible following a storm.

While hurricanes are natural phenomena that can devastate communities and disrupt businesses, they also reveal the resilience, unity, and determination of PJIAE and St. Maarten to recover, rebuild, and emerge stronger together.”

PJIAE is also encouraging passengers traveling during the hurricane season to prepare in advance and remain informed before their journey. Travelers are advised to visitwww.sxmairport.comfor travel tips, operational updates and guidance on how to prepare for hurricane season while traveling.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30. PJIAE urges the traveling public and the wider community to stay safe and stay prepared.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjiae-strengthens-hurricane-preparedness-ahead-of-2026-atlantic-hurricane-season