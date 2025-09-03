PJIAE walks back September 1 letter following public pressure, Govt intervention | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) has walked back its September 1 letter announcing that French St. Martin–born nationals without Dutch-side work permits or residency would no longer be issued airport access cards. The reversal comes after significant public outcry and urgent intervention by the Government of Sint Maarten.

In its latest official statement, PJIAE emphasized that it will continue to issue security IDs, employ French St. Martin nationals, and remain open to hiring qualified nationals from both sides of the island. The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, labor rights, and partnership with the Government of Sint Maarten. PJIAE also indicated that, if necessary, it is prepared to defend the rights of French St. Martin–born employees under the Treaty of Concordia.

The People’s Tribune understands that the government was in direct contact with PJIAE, either direct or through the holding company, throughout the night, pressing for clarification and a reversal of the decision. It is further understood that PJIAE CEO Michael Cleaver was not present during the discussions between the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and the airport. Information from those discussions was relayed to him afterward.

Exactly why VSA would act at present time is unclear, but reports indicate that it is related to some 15 or 20 employment applicants from the French side.

The fallout from the initial announcement has highlighted tensions over cross-border labor practices and the application of immigration laws at the airport and elsewhere on the island. Both Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten expressed surprise at the stance taken by the Ministry of VSA.

PJIAE has now confirmed that it will work closely with the Ministry of VSA to establish a transparent process for French St. Martin nationals already employed at the airport while ensuring operational stability and compliance with labor and immigration rules.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pjiae-walks-back-september-1-letter-following-public-pressure-govt-intervention