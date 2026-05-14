PLP Leader Clyde Van Putten responds to Island Council Chairlady’s reflection letter | The Peoples Tribune

ST. EUSTATIUS–Leader of the PLP faction in the Island Council, Councilman Clyde Van Putten, has issued a response to a two-page letter dated May 13, 2026, titled “Reflection,” which was sent to Members of the Island Council by Chairlady of the Island Council and Island Governor Alida Francis regarding the tone of the debate during the May 7, 2026 public Island Council meeting.

Van Putten said that while he fully agrees that debate in the Island Council should focus on issues and not individuals, the record of the May 7 meeting would show that, from the moment he began speaking to the agenda point concerning the shooting of animals, he was “constantly attacked and interrupted” by Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam.

According to Van Putten, the Commissioner was present in the “people’s house” by invitation to answer critical questions on matters affecting the people of St. Eustatius. He said the Chairlady failed to stop what he described as disrespectful behavior from the Commissioner during the meeting.

“It was only when things got completely out of hand that the Registrar, and not the Chair, asked to speak with the members of the Council present,” Van Putten said.

He further stated that during the brief closed-door discussion that followed, the Chairlady initially acted as though he was the aggressor in the matter. Van Putten said it was only after Councilman Glenn Schmidt intervened and made clear that the Commissioner had attacked and interrupted him, that the Chairlady took a different position.

Van Putten said the situation should prompt the Chairlady to engage in personal reflection on her role, not only during Island Council debates, but also in relation to her broader discourse and governance of the island.

“Like many at home and abroad who believe that the Governor is too much involved in matters that are of a political nature, I too hold the view that the Governor is not demonstrating enough neutrality in the execution of her duties,” Van Putten said. “Therefore, she needs to look at herself in the mirror and ask if she has been a fair and neutral arbitrator.”

The PLP leader said he rejects any suggestion that he was responsible for the incident during the May 7, 2026 meeting.

Van Putten also raised concern about the online availability of the meeting recording. He said that the link containing the first part of the meeting, where the public could listen to what was said, was “conveniently removed” from Facebook. According to him, when he raised the matter during a meeting of the Presidium on Wednesday, May 13, both the Chairlady and the Registrar acknowledged that the link had been removed, while offering what he described as various excuses for its removal.

Responding directly to the events of May 7, Van Putten said, “You cannot ignite fire by fanning it and constantly pouring gasoline behind the scene, and when it flares up and gets out of hand, cry foul and want to wash your hands like Pontius Pilate.”

He said it is clear that different standards are being applied to different members involved in Island Council debates.

Van Putten concluded by stating that while he agrees with respecting and upholding the Rules of Order of the Island Council, he will not allow anyone to silence or bully him in the execution of his duties as an elected Council Member.

“I was elected by the people of St. Eustatius to represent them,” Van Putten said. “That I will continue to do without fear or intimidation.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/plp-leader-clyde-van-putten-responds-to-island-council-chairladys-reflection-letter