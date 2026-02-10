PM addresses govt. staffing shortages, recruitment efforts, inherited backlogs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Luc Mercelina on Tuesday acknowledged persistent staffing shortages across government ministries and departments, citing global labor pressures, local recruitment constraints, and inherited administrative backlogs that continue to affect day-to-day operations and budgeting.

Speaking on radio during The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, the Prime Minister said understaffing is not confined to one ministry, but impacts the wider government apparatus. He noted that attracting qualified personnel remains difficult, particularly because St. Maarten must compete with European labor markets where salary levels are often higher than what government can offer.

The Prime Minister said the government continues to pursue recruitment initiatives, including job and career fair engagement in the Netherlands, to identify professionals willing to relocate. He noted that relocation decisions can be complex for candidates, who may have to leave established work and family arrangements to take up roles in St. Maarten.

He added that government is examining additional ways to support departments facing capacity constraints. In that context, he referenced discussions with his Chief of Cabinet, focused on exploring practical systems and measures that could assist departments as they work to meet service demands. The Prime Minister did not announce outsourcing of government functions, but framed the approach as identifying support options to help departments function more effectively while vacancies remain difficult to fill.

The Prime Minister also highlighted inherited backlogs, including outstanding work files and unpaid invoices. He said government continues to settle obligations dating back to 2022 and 2023, explaining that where work was performed, service providers have a right to be paid, even when the obligation originated before the current administration.

He said the government remains focused on reducing backlogs, strengthening administrative capacity, and maintaining continuity of public services, while balancing legacy payments with current fiscal responsibilities.

The Prime Minister announced the appointment of a new Secretary General for the Ministry of General Affairs, following the retirement of his predecessor who reached pension age. He thanked the outgoing Secretary General for his service and emphasized that the Ministry of General Affairs plays a central role in supporting the operations of other ministries, meaning staffing and capacity gaps there can have cross-government impacts.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-addresses-govt-staffing-shortages-recruitment-efforts-inherited-backlogs