PM and URSM, Ministers and MPs had a time at Calypso Eliminations | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina had himself quite a time at the Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations on Saturday Night, often standing and cheering for the singers on a night filled with social commentary from some of St. Maarten's best Calypsonians.

He was joined by a large contingent of about 20 URSM members and board members and included the party's three Members of Parliament, MPs Veronica Jansen Webster, MP Sjamira Roseburg and MP Christopher Wever. Also present were Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs who also attended with a group of Calypso supporters. Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs was also in attendance. MP Lyndon Lewis was also in attendance in the front row and was also seen having a time. He mentioned that it was his first Calypso event and he had a great time.

All Ministers and MPs spent time greeting and speaking to attendees at the event during breaks and after the event. While appreciating and cheering all singers, the PM was especially into the tune performed by Pedro "Dr. Jones" Jones entitled "The Doctor's Office."

In the song Dr. Jones, as calypsonians tend to do lyrically, indirectly referred to several headline grabbing news or public rumors about political personalities and events and painted a picture of "The Doctor" taking his fingers and telling them "you goin take it!", talking about consequences for messing with "The Doctor".

It was one of many songs that drew loud reactions from the crowd on Saturday night, most notably the most prominent member of the crowd, the Prime Minister of St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-and-ursm-ministers-and-mps-had-a-time-at-calypso-eliminations