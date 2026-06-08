PM clarifies doctor qualifications debate, warns against politicizing of healthcare | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has sought to clarify public discussion surrounding doctor qualifications, licensing and permits in St. Maarten, saying the matter has been complicated by political debate and misunderstanding of the different terms involved.

Speaking during a radio interview, Prime Minister Mercelina said the discussion around doctors working in St. Maarten should not be reduced to political statements or public confusion. He said the public must understand that there are differences between a doctor being qualified, credentialed and licensed.

The Prime Minister, who is also a medical doctor, explained that qualification refers to whether a doctor has the necessary education, training, competence and skills. Licensing, he said, is different because it relates to whether a doctor is authorized within the legal framework of a specific country to practice.

He said that distinction is important because a doctor can be qualified based on education and training, while still needing the required local authorization to work in a particular jurisdiction.

He said part of the confusion comes from treating general practitioners and family physicians as if they are always the same under every legal system. According to Mercelina, many general practitioners have served St. Maarten for years, while the family physician designation carries specific recognition and certification within the Dutch system. He said the debate should therefore distinguish between qualification, specialization, licensing and the legal authority to practice locally.

He explained that the term family physician may carry a specific meaning within the Dutch system, including additional training or certification. However, he said general practitioners have also traditionally functioned in St. Maarten and have served patients over the years. According to him, not all of these doctors necessarily hold the specific family physician specialization recognized in the Netherlands, but that does not automatically mean they are unqualified.

The Prime Minister said this is why the issue should be handled carefully and explained properly to the public. He said labeling doctors as illegal or unqualified without making the proper distinctions can create unnecessary confusion and could affect public trust in healthcare.

Mercelina also suggested that the doctor at the center of the discussion had already been working under VSA before the controversy arose, and that advice had been given regarding an extension or exception connected to that doctor’s ability to continue working. He questioned how the situation was being presented publicly, arguing that the matter required explanation rather than political confusion.

Mercelina said the discussion should focus on clarity, regulation and the legal framework that applies in St. Maarten. He said the country must understand what qualifications doctors have, what credentials they present, what licenses are required locally and how those requirements are applied.

He also warned against using healthcare matters for political gain. He said political debate should not create fear or uncertainty among patients, especially when the subject involves the medical profession and access to care.

The Prime Minister also referred to the cost of overseas medical referrals, saying St. Maarten spends significant sums sending patients abroad for care. He used that point to argue that the country should have a serious discussion about whether certain regulations can be reviewed, where appropriate, to determine how qualified medical professionals can provide services locally within the law.

Mercelina said the goal should be to bring clarity to the healthcare system, not more confusion. He said healthcare requires responsible discussion because public confidence in doctors, patient care and the wider medical system can be affected when complex matters are presented in a simplistic or political way.

He said the debate should not be about creating public panic, but about understanding the difference between medical education, specialization, credentials and legal permission to practice in St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister stressed that St. Maarten must deal with the issue through proper rules, careful explanation and responsible decision-making. He said healthcare is too important to be treated as a political talking point without explaining the facts behind the system.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-clarifies-doctor-qualifications-debate-warns-against-politicizing-of-healthcare