PM congratulates Firefighters on a successful Open House 2022 | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Sunday, October 30, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs attended the Sint Maarten Fire Department on the occasion of their Open House. The firefighters opened their doors to the community for a day filled with activities and family-friendly fun.

The men and women of the Fire Department shared their passion for the job by providing information sessions together with other stakeholders, demonstrating the importance of fire safety and prevention. The fun also included water activities, a mini obstacle course and Fire truck rides for children and their parents. The event was a success with over 650 enthusiastic participants.

The Ambulance department also participated in the open house, providing demonstrations of their equipment and life saving techniques. Also on hand during the open house were corporate stakeholders Nagico, and Island Cooking Gas among others who set up kiosks and provided information to the public related to fire safety.

“The main goal of the Open House is to educate the public on what the Fire Department does in case of an emergency and what everyone can do to Keep their Loved Ones Safe. It was the first Open House since 2016. The set up was to involve the entire community and interact with them on the theme of Fire Safety.” said Head of Section Prevention, Preparation, Education & Training, Mr. Silvanico Pauletta.

The Prime Minister commented, “Congratulations to the firefighters of Sint Maarten who, through hard work and a desire to make a difference, really put their best efforts into the day’s activities. Although they are few, and face many challenges, they continue to do the work in the best interest of the safety of the community. The manner in which these men and women execute their duty in order to serve the community is highly commendable.”

Prime Minister Jacobs went on to state, “St. Maarten appreciates them, and I look forward to their continued efforts to bring awareness to the community. As government we support events whereby the community is educated about fire safety, prevention, and actions that we all can take in case of a fire to save the lives of our loved ones.”

