PM: Curaçao’s World Cup journey is a big victory for the Caribbean | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Curaçao following the country's historic participation in the FIFA World Cup and the unforgettable milestone of scoring its first-ever goal on football's grandest stage.

For the Prime Minister, the significance of the occasion extends far beyond the ninety minutes played on the field. It represents a defining moment for Curaçao, the Dutch Caribbean, and the wider Caribbean region.

"Some moments in sport become much larger than sport itself. This was one of those moments. What the people of Curaçao achieved belongs not only to them, but to everyone throughout our region who understands the determination, sacrifice, and perseverance required for a small island nation to reach the world's biggest sporting stage."

Prime Minister Mercelina noted that Curaçao's World Cup appearance serves as a powerful reminder that ambition, perseverance, and national pride can overcome even the greatest of odds.

"For many of us watching, this journey was about more than football. It was about possibility. It was about seeing a Caribbean nation stand among the world's footballing powers and knowing that excellence can emerge from any corner of our region. That message carries tremendous meaning for our young people."

The Prime Minister further emphasized that Curaçao's accomplishment resonates deeply within Sint Maarten because of the shared experiences, history, and bonds that connect the islands of the Dutch Caribbean.

"There is a special sense of pride when one of our sister islands achieves something extraordinary. Curaçao's journey reminds us that the successes of one Caribbean people inspire the confidence of another. Their achievement has reminded Caribbean people everywhere that our region is capable of producing excellence that can compete and succeed on the world's biggest stages."

Prime Minister Mercelina also reflected on Sint Maarten's unique position during this World Cup, where residents are able to celebrate multiple nations with which they share close ties.

"As a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we proudly celebrate the participation of the Netherlands. As a people who share one island with our brothers and sisters of Saint-Martin, we likewise celebrate the participation of France. Yet, in this particular World Cup, Curaçao's story carries a special place in the hearts of many throughout our region because it reflects a Caribbean journey that so many of us can identify with."

The Prime Minister stressed that Curaçao's achievement sends an important message to future generations throughout the Caribbean.

"Every young person who watched this World Cup should understand that dreams do not have to be limited by geography. They do not have to be limited by population size. They do not have to be limited by the perception of what others believe is possible. Curaçao has demonstrated that dedication, preparation, and belief can open doors that once seemed beyond reach."

As the tournament continues, Prime Minister Mercelina encouraged the people of Sint Maarten to embrace the spirit of unity and celebration that football inspires around the world.

"The World Cup remains one of the few occasions that can bring together people from different cultures, backgrounds, and nations in a shared celebration of human achievement. Whether one's support lies with Curaçao, the Netherlands, France, or another participating nation, this tournament reminds us of the connections that unite us rather than the differences that separate us."

The Prime Minister concluded by noting that long after the final results of this World Cup have faded from memory, the significance of Curaçao's achievement will endure.

"Years from now, people may not remember every scoreline or every statistic from this tournament. What they will remember is that a Caribbean nation stepped onto the world's biggest football stage and showed what can be achieved through courage, commitment, and belief. That is the legacy of this moment, and it is a legacy worthy of celebration."

Prime Minister Mercelina once again congratulated the people of Curaçao and wished the national team continued success throughout the remainder of the tournament.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-curacaos-world-cup-journey-is-a-big-victory-for-the-caribbean