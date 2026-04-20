PM hails Keisy’s strong showing in Caribbean Queen Pageant, congratulates all contestants | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina extends sincere congratulations to all participants of the St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant, with special recognition of Miss Sint Maarten, Keisy Quant, on her outstanding achievement as Second Runner-Up.

The Prime Minister also congratulates Miss Saint Lucia, Emerle Tisson, on capturing the title of St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen, and Miss Sint Eustatius, Kentonea Fortin, on earning the position of First Runner-Up, recognizing their exceptional performances and contributions to a remarkable showcase of Caribbean excellence.

Prime Minister Mercelina noted that Ms. Quant’s accomplishment is a proud moment for the entire country, reflecting the grace, intelligence, and cultural pride that define the people of Sint Maarten. “Her performance on the regional stage is a testament to the caliber of talent that exists within our nation and serves as an inspiration to many young people,” the Prime Minister stated.

As the country continues to celebrate St. Maarten Carnival 2026 and marks the 55th anniversary of this iconic cultural festival, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in pageantry as an integral part of Carnival’s rich tradition.

“Pageantry remains a meaningful platform for personal development, cultural expression, and representation,” Prime Minister Mercelina added. “It is important that we continue to recognize and celebrate these accomplishments, as they contribute to a deeper sense of pride, identity, and unity within our community.”

The Prime Minister further encouraged the public to join in celebrating the success of all contestants, noting that such achievements highlight the vibrancy and cultural excellence that define Carnival in Sint Maarten.

The Government of Sint Maarten congratulates all winners and participants and extends best wishes for their continued success as proud ambassadors of the Caribbean.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-hails-keisys-strong-showing-in-caribbean-queen-pageant-congratualtes-all-contestants