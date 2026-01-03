PM Mercelina: 2026 Focus Set on Economy, Energy Solutions, and Stronger Public Services | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has set out the Government of St. Maarten’s key priorities for 2026, placing emphasis on strengthening the economy while protecting vulnerable households, advancing sustainable and renewable energy solutions, improving public services with accountability and transparency, investing in youth and education, and ensuring development is resilient, inclusive, and grounded in the island’s realities.

In his New Year’s Message to the people of St. Maarten, the Prime Minister said the country must move decisively from planning to measurable progress, following what he described as a year in which government “laid foundations” for economic stability, responsible governance, energy stability, and a fairer future where growth serves people.

“The year behind us tested our resilience,” Prime Minister Mercelina said, referencing economic pressure, cost-of-living challenges, energy concerns, and the ongoing effects of climate change on small island states. He noted that despite these challenges, St. Maarten’s people continue to demonstrate resilience and a capacity to rebuild and improve.

Priority areas for 2026

Prime Minister Mercelina said his government will remain focused on the following areas throughout 2026:

Strengthening the economy while protecting the most vulnerable

Advancing sustainable solutions and expanding the review of renewable energy options

Improving public services through accountability and transparency

Investing in youth, educators, and the wider workforce

Ensuring development is resilient, inclusive, and reflective of St. Maarten’s island reality

International advocacy for fair treatment of small island states

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that St. Maarten will continue advocating for fair international treatment of small island nations, emphasizing that vulnerability should not be measured by GDP alone, but by exposure, resilience, and capacity.

Recognition of national service and a call for unity

Prime Minister Mercelina recognized the contributions of entrepreneurs and workers across key sectors, including civil servants, healthcare professionals, teachers, firefighters, ambulance department staff, and police officers, describing them as the backbone of the nation.

He also urged residents to reject division and short-term thinking, and instead recommit to unity, discipline, and shared responsibility. He called for respectful dialogue, strong institutions, community-centered thinking, and a shared vision of a St. Maarten that works for all.

“This is our home. This is our responsibility. And this is our moment,” the Prime Minister said, expressing confidence that 2026 can strengthen public faith, direction, and national pride.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by wishing residents a safe, prosperous, and purpose-driven new year, and offered blessings for St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-2026-focus-set-on-economy-energy-solutions-and-stronger-public-services