PM Mercelina asks Dutch PM to extend country package deadline | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has formally asked Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to explore extending the current end date for the Country Packages beyond April 2027, arguing that St. Maarten needs more time to carry out reforms in a realistic and sustainable way. Mercelina made clear that while St. Maarten remains fully committed to the Country Package reforms, the current timelines are not feasible if the reforms are to truly benefit the people.

“Our commitment is genuine,” Prime Minister Mercelina said. “But commitment alone cannot override the practical challenges we face every day. I emphasized that extending the timelines is not about delaying progress, it is about ensuring that the reforms are sustainable and serve our people in the long run. They deserve reforms that work, not reforms that are rushed simply to meet deadlines. I have therefore asked Prime Minister Schoof to explore the possibility of an extension of the current end date for the country packages. April 2027 simply comes too early for St. Maarten.”

The meeting also focused on the future of the World Bank managed Trust Fund, in particular the landfill and Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP). With St. Maarten and the Netherlands having agreed that the landfill must be closed by 2032, continuity in financial support and technical assistance for the Ministry of VROMI is essential. The Trust Fund is currently scheduled to close in 2028, and urgent decisions are needed to confirm the pathway from 2028 to the agreed 2032 closure and beyond.

Prime Minister Mercelina underlined how critical this is for the island’s well being and stressed the government’s commitment to sustainable waste management.

“For us, the landfill is not just a project, it affects daily life, public health, and the future of our children,” he noted. “St. Maarten is doing its part. We are committed to the 2032 closure and the Ministry of VROMI is making progress with agreed upon sector reforms. But we cannot proceed with this project if we are caught between institutions with differing expectations and timelines. What our people need is alignment, support, and the certainty that the closing of the landfill will really take place in 2032. Only then can we deliver the long term waste management solution our nation deserves.”

Throughout the talks, Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that open communication and shared responsibility are essential as St. Maarten navigates these complex challenges with its Kingdom partners.

“Today’s meeting was productive because it allowed for honest conversation,” he said. “St. Maarten wants to move forward, and we seek to do so with clarity and genuine partnership. Our people need stability and steady progress. Today was an important step in that direction.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-asks-dutch-pm-to-extend-country-package-deadline