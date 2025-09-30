PM Mercelina: Border security, regional stability demand united Kingdom response | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–At the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of St. Maarten joined a high-level meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, Aruba’s Minister of Tourism Wendrick Cicilia, and Sint Maarten’s Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs. Also present was Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten.

The talks centered on two urgent themes: rising tensions in Venezuela and the shifting geopolitical landscape of the wider Caribbean. For Sint Maarten, both carry direct consequences for border management and national security. The discussions also served as a continuation of Prime Minister Mercelina’s recent working mission to the Netherlands, where border security was a central topic.

“The geopolitical developments in Venezuela continue to demand our joint attention,” Mercelina stressed. “For Sint Maarten, safeguarding our borders and ensuring the security of our people remain top priorities.”

He underscored that these challenges extend beyond any single territory. “These conversations demonstrate the value of Kingdom partners standing united. Sint Maarten is committed to doing its part while ensuring that the unique realities of our island are fully recognized.”

Looking forward, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s commitment to active participation in Kingdom-wide dialogue on regional security, migration, and the geopolitical implications of developments in Venezuela. “We must remain proactive, not reactive. Solutions must be Kingdom-wide but also tailored to the specific needs of our community.”

The meeting underscored the Kingdom’s shared responsibility for stability in the Caribbean and positioned Sint Maarten as a central voice in shaping that collective response.

