PM Mercelina commends the launch of The Peoples’ Tribune SXM website | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has applauded the official launch of the new digital news platform, The People’s Tribune SXM, calling it a bold and much-needed step forward in informing and engaging our citizens.

The long-anticipated website — www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com — complements the Tribune's existing social media presence with dynamic new features that prioritize fearless and objective reporting, civic education, and community voices.

“The launch of The People’s Tribune SXM website represents more than just a new online platform. It is a declaration that reliable and credible, ethical journalism is alive and evolving in our country,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “In an age of noise, bias, misinformation, and fake news this initiative reminds us of the power of truth and transparency in strengthening democracy.”

“This platform is a promise, to hold institutions accountable, to uplift unheard voices, and to cultivate dialogue that builds, not divides,” PM Dr. Mercelina continued. “I encourage every citizen of Sint Maarten to bookmark the site, explore it, engage with it, and support it. This is yours by one of our very own.”

“A free press is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” concluded PM Dr. Mercelina.

“The People’s Tribune SXM is a welcome addition to our media landscape, and I congratulate everyone involved.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-commends-the-launch-of-the-peoples-tribune-sxm-website