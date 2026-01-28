PM Mercelina in Aruba for Common Good Expo and international conference | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina is in Aruba this week as part of a working visit that includes participation in Aruba’s Common Good Expo and the International Common Good Conference, two events focused on practical community initiatives and public dialogue around social development and shared responsibility. The Prime Minister’s presence comes as the partners in the Kingdom continue to explore closer cooperation on issues with shared impact across the region.

The Common Good Expo takes place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Renaissance Convention Center and is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The expo is open to the public and free of charge, with more than 50 local and regional organizations expected to present concrete initiatives tied to the common good, including education, social care, community development, sustainability, culture, and youth-related work.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, Aruba will host the International Common Good Conference, also at the Renaissance Convention Center, bringing together local, regional, and international speakers for discussions on the theme of building a more just, inclusive, and sustainable society. The published speaker lineup includes Iain McGilchrist, Ad Verbrugge, Jelle van Baardewijk, Jan Peter Balkenende, Robertico Croes, Govert Buijs, Michael Sandel, Peter Block, Esther Emerencia-Gomes, Francielle Laclé, and Thaïs G. Franconian.

According to Aruba’s official event information, the Common Good initiative is being hosted on January 29 and 30 through collaboration led by the Ministry of General Affairs, together with partners including the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Social Affairs, YMCA Aruba, and Fundacion pa Nos Comunidad.

Prime Minister Mercelina indicated that it was important to be present in Aruba to further strengthen ties and identify practical common ground for closer cooperation. The visit also follows an invitation extended by Aruba’s Prime Minister Mike Eman, in the broader context of Aruba’s 2026 milestones, including 40 years of Status Aparte and 50 years of Aruba’s flag and national anthem. Official announcements in the Netherlands confirm that King Willem-Alexander is scheduled to visit Aruba on March 18, 2026, in connection with those anniversaries.

The Prime Minister’s program in Aruba forms part of ongoing working engagements scheduled over the coming days, with activities continuing through Friday and a return to St. Maarten planned for Saturday.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-in-aruba-for-common-good-expo-and-international-conference