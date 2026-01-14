PM Mercelina: No signs of Venezuela escalation, no mass influx to St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday provided an update on regional security discussions held with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, stating that there is currently no indication of an escalation in Venezuela and no evidence at this time of a mass influx of migrants from Venezuela toward St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister noted that the regional security situation, particularly in light of recent developments involving the United States and Venezuela, was a central focus of his meeting with the Dutch defense minister. According to Mercelina, their talks covered border protection, Kingdom preparedness, and ongoing cooperation between St. Maarten and the Netherlands within the broader Kingdom framework.

Mercelina said he received an assessment from the Minister of Defense indicating that, at this time, “there is no indication of any escalation of what has been going on in Venezuela.” He added that the potential for increased outward migration from Venezuela to neighboring Caribbean territories was specifically considered, given the region’s history of migration movements during periods of uncertainty.

Based on the information he received, Mercelina said there are currently no indications of mass migration from South America, particularly Venezuela, toward St. Maarten. He reiterated that there is no present sign of a “mass wave of immigration” connected to the Venezuela situation.

The Prime Minister also addressed the security implications for St. Maarten, stating that at this stage there is no direct, immediate threat that would require extraordinary measures. He described the situation as stable in the wider Caribbean region and in the immediate surroundings of St. Maarten, while emphasizing that stability does not remove the need for careful monitoring.

He said he and the Minister of Defense agreed on the importance of remaining vigilant. Mercelina noted that the Kingdom continues to monitor developments closely and that contingency planning remains in place should circumstances change in the near future.

Border control, he said, remains a priority at the Kingdom level. Mercelina stated that St. Maarten continues to receive full attention in relation to any emerging border threats and that operational support remains available if required. He also indicated that St. Maarten will remain engaged in strategic coordination depending on how regional developments evolve, particularly where migration pressures, security concerns, or humanitarian challenges could arise.

In his remarks, Mercelina underscored that border security is not solely a local matter. He emphasized that the responsibility for protecting the borders is shared within the Kingdom and that this shared responsibility is reflected in the ongoing coordination and preparedness planning.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-no-signs-of-venezuela-escalation-no-mass-influx-to-st-maarten