PM Mercelina, NRPB sign agreement to advance Stable Electricity Supply Project | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Luc Mercelina today signed an agreement with Claret Connor, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), to facilitate the use of funds from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund for the country’s Stable Electricity Supply Project.

The agreement grants the NRPB access to approximately 1 million U.S. dollars in technical assistance funds, complementing the 42 million U.S. dollars already allocated for the purchase of new generators. This funding will support the procurement process, ensuring expert guidance and oversight in the acquisition and installation of generators critical to securing Sint Maarten’s energy future.

“Today is a milestone for Sint Maarten,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “The energy crisis we faced last year made it clear that reliable electricity is not just essential for daily life but for our resilience as a nation. By working with the NRPB, we are ensuring that the technical and financial management of this project is in capable hands. This is about delivering results for our people.”

The Stable Electricity Supply Project is a multi-faceted initiative designed to enhance the island’s energy resilience. In addition to new generators, the project will include the burying of utility lines underground, making the grid more hurricane-resistant and improving the overall reliability of electricity. Work is scheduled to begin in May 2025 in targeted districts, in partnership with electricity provider N.V. GEBE and the Ministry of VROMI.

With today’s agreement, NRPB can move ahead with the procurement process for the generators, while also preparing for the underground utility works. The project is financed by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, funded by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-nrpb-sign-agreement-to-advance-stable-electricity-supply-project