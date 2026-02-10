PM Mercelina says coalition Government Remains Unified | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Luc Mercelina on Tuesday said the current coalition government remains unified and stable, despite being made up of multiple political parties with different ideologies. He also rejected the notion that coalition governments are inherently ineffective, stating that cohesion depends on maturity, leadership, and shared national purpose.

Prime Minister Mercelina described the coalition as “very unified” and said that maintaining cohesion in a multi-party government is a leadership responsibility. He noted that coalition governance requires common ground among partners, consistent focus, and repeated reinforcement of the larger purpose of governing.

He explained that the current administration consists of four coalition parties, and said that while each may have its own ideology, leadership must keep partners aligned around decision-making that serves the broader interest of the country. He characterized this as an “art” that requires maturity and discipline to keep the coalition focused.

The Prime Minister emphasized that unity in government is not an abstract political goal, but a practical necessity for moving the country forward and delivering for residents. He said the coalition’s common purpose is to make decisions that place St. Maarten in a better position for its children and for those who rely daily on public services and national development.

As leader of URSM, Prime Minister Mercelina said the party remains unified. He asserted that URSM continues to be well regarded in the community and pointed to public reactions to the party’s work in government as an indicator of strong support.

Addressing the broader debate about coalition administrations, Prime Minister Mercelina said coalitions can function effectively when partners maintain a shared commitment to country-first priorities, even where ideological differences exist. He maintained that, to date, the coalition has demonstrated unity in governing and the ability to work together toward national goals.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a radio interview on The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, in response to questions about the strength and unity of his party and the broader coalition.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-says-coalition-government-remains-unified