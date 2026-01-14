PM Mercelina says executive disputes should not be “litigated in public domain” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday addressed public questions surrounding the recent dispute that played out in the media involving the suspension of access linked to the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and a senior member of staff.

The Prime Minister stressed that he has not engaged the media to provide explanations regarding the matter, and pointed to a single public statement issued by the Board of the Unified Resilient St. Martin movement (URSM). Mercelina said the issue falls under the internal operations of the executive branch and must be treated accordingly. Asked directly whether the person was fired, the Prime Minister replied: “The person in question was not fired That is the answer that I can give you.”

“For clarity, this matter falls within the internal operation of the executive branch of government. That is very important for us as a society to realize The government adheres to strict standards of confidentiality Due process and established administrative protocols,” he said.

“Not every issue that erases should be litigated in the public domain. I think that is incorrect,” Mercelina said, adding, “for this Prime Minister, this government, it's important for me to state that those type of issues should not be litigated in public domain Internal executive matters must be addressed within the appropriate institutional framework without speculation or unnecessary escalation, while safeguarding also the integrity of our government.”

He also argued that while transparency remains important, it must be balanced with discipline, respect for internal processes, and protection of the dignity and privacy of public servants.

“Effective governance depends not only on transparency,” Mercelina said. “We think that every time, again, if there is an issue in government that because we demand transparency, we think we we should, we have a right to know everything that happens in organization But I think there is something else that we call discipline Respect for internal processes and of course, we must not forget also that is equally important to uphold the dignity and privacy of those public servants that are involved in these matters.”

Background

Prime Minister Mercelina previously informed Parliament on Thursday, January 8, 2026, that an incident involving a high-ranking civil servant occurred on January 7, 2026, and was perceived by him as a serious threat. The matter was raised in Parliament by MP Ardwell Irion, which prompted the Prime Minister’s letter to Parliament.

In his correspondence to Parliament, the Prime Minister stated that the civil servant verbally conveyed a message to him which, according to the civil servant’s own statement, originated from the individual’s partner. The Prime Minister said the message was perceived as a serious threat.

The Prime Minister further advised that, in line with applicable laws, regulations, and established administrative procedures, order measures were imposed against the individuals involved. He stated that the measures were considered necessary and proportionate to safeguard public order, ensure safety, and protect the integrity and proper functioning of government operations.

He also indicated that, given the sensitivity of the matter and ongoing procedural follow-up, he would refrain from providing detailed information at this stage, and that Parliament would be informed should circumstances arise that warrant further disclosure, in keeping with the law and principles of good governance.

In a separate statement, URSM urged institutional calm, discretion, and respect for internal processes, stating: “Not every issue that enters the public domain is one that should be litigated in public,” and emphasizing due process, established administrative protocols, and the need to avoid speculation or unnecessary escalation.

Separately, Minister of VSA Richinel Brug issued an official statement on Thursday regarding the suspension of his Chef de Cabinet’s access to government facilities and platforms. Minister Brug said he was informed through official correspondence from the Prime Minister that a decision had been taken based on what was described as an incident that reportedly occurred on January 7, 2026, in the Minister’s office while he was not present. He said he considered it unfortunate that the decision was taken without what he described as the competent authority, his office, first hearing all parties involved and determining an appropriate way forward. Minister Brug also stated that, following his own inquiries, he fully supports his Chef de Cabinet.

The Chef de Cabinet has also publicly stated that the Prime Minister must retract his action or potentially face court proceedings.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-says-executive-disputes-should-not-be-litigated-in-public-domain