PM Mercelina says GEBE in process of formalizing disconnection policy | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina told Parliament on Friday that NV GEBE is in the process of formalizing its collection and disconnection policy, while payment arrangements remain available for customers with outstanding balances.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament during Friday’s public meeting on matters related to GEBE, Mercelina said the company currently applies disconnections based on internal operational practices rather than a formally approved standalone disconnection policy.

He said this is precisely why the matter is now being reviewed, with the goal of developing a comprehensive and legally sound policy that clearly defines escalation steps, customer communication, safeguards for vulnerable customers, and the circumstances under which disconnections may occur.

According to the Prime Minister, management is expected to submit the finalized collection and disconnection policy to the Supervisory Board for approval in June 2026.

Mercelina said GEBE is already operating in line with the principle that disconnection should be applied only as a measure of last resort. However, he said the company is working to formally align that practice with national and international standards through a structured policy framework, instead of relying on ad hoc changes.

He said an external consultant has been engaged to review the full connection and disconnection process. The policy is currently under management review, with outstanding legal comments still being addressed before submission to the Supervisory Board.

The Prime Minister said the purpose of this process is to ensure legal soundness, governance oversight and consistency in how the policy is applied.

Until the formal policy is approved, Mercelina said GEBE continues to apply disconnections conservatively and proportionately while working toward formal codification of the standards.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of customer notice. He said GEBE has reinstated the practice of displaying each customer’s outstanding balance directly on the monthly invoice. In addition, customers who have provided an email address receive formal notices placing them in default and requesting settlement of overdue balances. Those notices are accompanied by a statement of all overdue invoices.

Mercelina said each customer has an obligation to pay utility bills in a timely manner, and that GEBE’s right to suspend service arises when a customer fails to meet that individual obligation.

However, he told Parliament that, in practice, GEBE is currently limiting disconnections to customers with outstanding balances originating from 2025 or earlier invoices.

He also said that when customers contact GEBE and enter into a payment arrangement, reconnection can take place immediately.

On payment plans, Mercelina said GEBE generally offers residential customers an arrangement that requires an upfront payment of 10 to 25 percent of the outstanding balance. The remaining amount can then be paid over a maximum period of 24 months.

The Prime Minister’s explanation comes amid continued public concern about GEBE bills, disconnections, disputed balances and the financial pressure facing households. He said the ongoing policy review is intended to provide a clearer, more consistent and legally supported framework for how GEBE handles arrears, customer communication and disconnections.

Government said the objective is to balance consumer protection with the need to maintain GEBE’s financial and operational stability, ensuring that utility service continues while customers are given clear procedures and options to address outstanding balances.

The Prime Minister said the formalized policy should help provide clarity for customers, strengthen internal accountability and ensure that disconnections are handled only through a defined process.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-says-gebe-in-process-of-formalizing-disconnection-policy