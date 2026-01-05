PM Mercelina working to limit travel disruptions for St. Maarteners abroad, as Jetten urges rule-of-law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina says his government is working with airport authorities, airlines, and Kingdom partners to assist St. Maarteners and visitors impacted by ongoing aviation disruptions, as Dutch political leader and the presumptive next PM of the Netheralnds Rob Jetten, reacting to U.S. actions in Venezuela, called for maximum international support for a democratic transition while insisting the Netherlands and the European Union must uphold international law and state sovereignty.

Mercelina said special attention is being given to students expected to return to St. Maarten ahead of the resumption of school on Monday, and to families and visitors affected by widespread flight cancellations. “My thoughts are with all St. Maarteners and visitors who are currently stranded or facing uncertainty abroad,” Mercelina said. “My government is actively engaged with airport authorities, airlines, and Kingdom partners to provide support wherever possible and to ensure that clear, reliable information is shared with the public.”

Mercelina confirmed he held separate telephone calls with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel after receiving confirmation of the developments, with the aim of keeping St. Maarten informed and aligned within the Kingdom as the situation evolves.

The Prime Minister said his government is monitoring international and regional developments impacting aviation operations across the Caribbean following the issuance of a NOTAM affecting Caribbean airspace, with specific implications for U.S.-registered aircraft. After assessment, Mercelina said activation of the Emergency Operations Center is not required at this time. He added that, anticipating increased congestion around Princess Juliana International Airport, he engaged directly with KPSM Chief of Police Carl John to ensure adequate traffic management and public order in and around the airport area.

“We are taking measured, calm, and coordinated steps,” Mercelina said. “Public safety, orderly traffic flow, and clear communication remain our focus.”

In the Netherlands, Jetten’s statement on the Venezuela crisis described Nicolás Maduro’s government as a brutal regime that “deserves no sympathy,” while stressing that the central question is whether Venezuela can be enabled to achieve a stable transition toward freedom and democracy. Jetten argued that the international community should support that process as strongly as possible because instability in Venezuela carries major regional consequences.

At the same time, Jetten cautioned that unilateral intervention without a United Nations mandate conflicts with the international legal order and respect for sovereignty, warning that abandoning international law risks setting a precedent where power outweighs justice. He also pointed to the Kingdom’s Caribbean partners, noting the proximity of Venezuela to Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire, and the potential impact on security, migration, and tourism, while calling for preparedness across scenarios and active European engagement in de-escalation, regional stability, safe airspace, and protection of citizens on the ground.

Mercelina noted that the Government of the Netherlands has reaffirmed that the safety of Dutch nationals remains the highest priority within the Kingdom. Dutch nationals currently in Venezuela have been advised not to go out into the streets, to register with the Ministry’s information service, and to inform family and friends of their well-being.

“At this moment, there is no indication of further escalation,” Mercelina said. “Nevertheless, we remain fully engaged, vigilant, and in constant communication with our Kingdom partners and local stakeholders. The people of St. Maarten will be kept informed as the situation continues to evolve.”

Mercelina also confirmed that a letter was sent electronically to the Parliament of St. Maarten, addressed to the President of Parliament, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, providing a status update. He said the step reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and keeping Parliament fully informed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-mercelina-working-to-limit-travel-disruptions-for-st-maarteners-abroad-as-jetten-urges-rule-of-law