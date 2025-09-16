PM outlines govt. path to resilience, growth through digital transformation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has announced St. Maarten’s renewed commitment to digital transformation as a cornerstone of national resilience and long-term growth. In his address, titled “A Path to Resilience & Growth: Embracing Digital Transformation,” the Prime Minister highlighted how embracing digital governance will improve efficiency, drive economic development, and strengthen the island’s ability to withstand crises.

The initiative builds on lessons learned from Hurricane Irma and Maria in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which revealed significant weaknesses in the island’s public service infrastructure. During the pandemic, reliance on outdated systems and limited remote working capacity brought service delivery to a near standstill. Yet Sint Maarten also became the first Caribbean country to pass legislation virtually, showcasing resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

“Digital transformation is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift in how we serve the public,” Prime Minister Mercelina said. “By embracing these tools, Sint Maarten can improve efficiency, enhance citizen engagement, and secure sustainable growth.”

The government’s Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), launched in 2022, is at the core of this vision. The project has three major pillars: strengthening policies for digital governance, building secure platforms for service delivery, and modernizing Public Service Centers. Recent achievements include the installation of two Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), providing precise location data to support high-quality mapping for city planning and land management. More than 150 civil servants—15% of the workforce—have completed comprehensive cybersecurity training, and work on digitizing government records is well underway.

Looking ahead, digital literacy programs will be rolled out for both civil servants and citizens, ensuring that the benefits of new technologies are accessible to all. Over 40,000 residents and 17,000 registered businesses are expected to benefit directly from these reforms.

The Prime Minister also stressed that digital resilience is essential in a region prone to extreme weather. Robust systems will ensure government services, emergency response, and aid distribution remain functional before, during, and after natural disasters.

“Improved digital infrastructure not only makes governance more transparent and efficient, but it also stimulates innovation and attracts investment,” said Mercelina. “This digital shift will diversify our economy, create jobs, and build a more resilient Sint Maarten.”

The government reaffirmed that while progress has been made, challenges remain, including outdated legacy systems and gaps in legislation on data protection, digital identity, and online payments. Addressing these issues will be essential to fully realize the benefits of transformation.

“By committing to digital transformation now, we are setting the foundation for a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous Sint Maarten,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-outlines-govt-path-to-resilience-growth-through-digital-transformation