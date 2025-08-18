PM urges vigilance: Preparedness key as storms can rapidly intensify | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina is urging the people of St. Maarten to remain fully prepared this hurricane season, stressing the increasing unpredictability and rapid intensification of weather systems in the region.

Reflecting on the lessons of Hurricane Erin, the Prime Minister emphasized that storms can escalate far beyond initial forecasts, leaving little to no time for last-minute action.

“Erin was a stark reminder of how quickly weather systems can evolve,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “One moment we believe we are dealing with a tropical storm, and within just 12 hours it has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane. This is the reality of the times we are living in, and it demands that we take preparedness seriously.”

The Prime Minister stressed that preparedness must begin before the season starts and be maintained throughout, not only for government but also for households, businesses, and communities.

“These storms are not only destructive because of their winds and seas, but because of the speed at which they now develop. There is no time for half-completed or last-minute preparations,” Prime Minister Mercelina cautioned. “This is why I call on everyone; families and the private sector to ensure that they are ready from June, if not earlier. Preparedness saves lives.”

The Prime Minister further noted that government will continue to review and strengthen response mechanisms but reminded that resilience is a shared responsibility.

“The government will do its part, but each of us has a duty to prepare. Together, with vigilance and unity, we can safeguard our people and our nation against these evolving threats,” concluded Prime Minister Mercelina.

Prime Minister Mercelina also extended heartfelt gratitude to the people of St. Martin and to the business community of St. Maarten for their solidarity, resilience, and support during Hurricane Erin, noting that their collaboration and preparedness played a key role in ensuring the safe passage of the storm. He further expressed relief that no serious incidents were reported on the island, highlighting the importance of collective preparedness.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through official government channels, maintain emergency kits, review family emergency plans, and secure property as necessary.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pm-urges-vigilance-preparedness-key-as-storms-can-rapidly-intensify