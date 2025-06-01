Point Blanche Prison Recovery Advances with Strong Coordination and Support from Kingdom and Global Partners | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Justice continues to make steady progress in the ongoing recovery efforts at

Point Blanche Prison following the May 14 fire. Guided by expert assessments and coordinated

inter-agency collaboration, the response has remained focused on restoring the facility’s safety,

structure, and operational capacity.

Over the past two weeks, the Ministry has worked closely with the prison administration, KPSM,

UNOPS, Kingdom partners, and other key agencies under the leadership of the Crisis

Management Team. Together, these partners have ensured that recovery actions are executed

following the best practices and with urgency. Two structural experts from UNOPS have arrived

on-site to support technical assessments and reinforce recovery planning.

This past week, six inmates were successfully transferred to Bonaire. "We are deeply grateful to

our local teams and Bonaire for their coordination and support. The transfer was carried out

smoothly and with the utmost care for safety and protocol", stated Minister of Justice Nathalie

M. Tackling.

To further strengthen local capacity during the recovery phase, the Ministry confirmed that three

correctional officers from Aruba and two from Curaçao will remain in Sint Maarten throughout

June to provide on-site assistance. Electrical installation work is proceeding as planned and

without delays, with lighting and power outlets installed in 40 cells this week. Cleanup of the

affected area has concluded, and repainting is scheduled to begin in the coming week.

"Early inspections show a high standard of work, the smell of smoke has cleared, and conditions

in the affected area have improved considerably. Scraping and repainting of the cells is

scheduled for the coming week, with the goal of restoring them to operational use", Minister

Tackling reported.

To maintain order, the temporary suspension of inmate rights and privileges has been extended

for another 72 hours. However, inmates remain in contact with their families through phone

access, while on-site visitation remains on hold.

Since May 14, the Ministry has prioritized firm, swift, and accountable action, supported by

expert guidance and transparent financial oversight. "Our commitment to justice is unwavering,

and this response reflects that, from the swift actions taken to the strong coordination with our

Kingdom partners," said Minister Tackling. "Together, we are restoring infrastructure and

reinforcing safety, accountability, and institutional strength. As we move forward, our focus

remains clear: protecting the well-being of both staff and inmates while delivering a resilient,

transparent, and responsibly managed recovery."

The Ministry of Justice will continue to provide updates as restoration efforts continue.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Point-Blanche-Prison-Recovery-Advances-with-Strong-Coordination-and-Support-from-Kingdom-and-Global-Partners.aspx