Poisoning of dogs and cats: the court rules not guilty | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The court of proximity of St. Martin gave its deliberation on Friday morning in the case known as the poisoning of dogs which occurred in mid-September last year.

The judges considered that the material elements appearing in the investigation and brought by the witnesses, were not sufficient to be able to recognize D.C. guilty of the reproached facts, namely to have deposited poison in various sectors in the north of the island and to have caused the death of about fifteen dogs and cats.

Therefore, the court has pronounced the release of the main defendant. The court accepted the constitution of the civil parties but rejected their request for compensation.

The hearing took place on February 3rd. The prosecutor had requested a sentence of 7,500 euros in fines, 3,000 of which were suspended.

Source: Faxinfo