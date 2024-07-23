Police arrest hotel guest in connection with wife’s death

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, July 22, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., KPSM dispatch was notified of an incident involving a female guest at one of our local hotels who was not showing any signs of life. Upon the arrival of our patrol officers, her husband was arrested as a person of interest in connection with the case.

The female’s body has been confiscated under the instructions of the Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation. No additional information will be shared at this time, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

On behalf of the KPSM management, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We understand that this is a difficult time for them, and we are committed to finding the truth.

KPSM also appeals to the public for any information that may assist in this investigation. If you have any information about this case, please come forward as it is crucial to the investigation. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Police main line: +1721 54-22222

Emergency hotline: 911

Hotline: 9300