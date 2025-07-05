Police Arrest Man for Drug Possession

COLE BAY – On Thursday morning, around 4:15 a.m., officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a traffic control in the Welfare Road area.

During the stop, a 43-year-old man, bearing the initials B.S., was found in possession of an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cocaine. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

KPSM continues to carry out regular controls aimed at curbing illegal activity and maintaining public safety throughout the island.

Source: Press Release