Police Arrest Wanted Man During Safety And Prevention Controls

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its proactive efforts to maintain general safety and crime prevention as part of its ongoing operational vision for community protection. In recent days, officers have been actively conducting targeted controls in various districts, specifically focusing on compliance with the firearms and narcotics laws of Sint Maarten.

These efforts form part of a broader strategy to reduce illegal activity and ensure public order. The most recent controls were carried out in the areas of Middle Region, Dutch Quarter, and Nazareth. During these operations, several individuals loitering around supermarkets and public areas were stopped, checked, and instructed to vacate the premises when necessary.

In the course of these controls, officers arrested an individual for whom an active warrant had been issued in connection with attempted manslaughter and other serious criminal offenses. The suspect was immediately transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

KPSM emphasizes that such operations will continue throughout the coming weeks as part of its mission to ensure public safety and to tackle criminal behavior head-on.

School Year ending

With the school year 2024/2025 nearing its conclusion, parents and guardians are urged to engage minors in positive and structured activities. This proactive step is critical in preventing loitering and unruly behavior among youth during the holiday period.

KPSM remains committed to building a safer community through vigilance, prevention, and public partnership. We encourage the public to remain cooperative and to report suspicious activity via the anonymous tip line (9300) or by contacting the police station directly at +1 721 542 2222.

Source: Press Release