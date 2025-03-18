Police carry out traffic enforcement at Emmaplein

PHILIPSBURG- Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) carried out a traffic enforcement operation on the morning of March 18, 2025, in the Emma Plein area and its surroundings.

This action was taken in response to ongoing complaints regarding illegal parking, which has been obstructing the free flow of traffic in the area. Despite multiple prior warnings issued through press releases, motorists have continued to park unlawfully.

During the enforcement operation, officers issued five fines, and several illegally parked vehicles were towed from designated no-parking zones.

KPSM is again urging all drivers to comply with traffic regulations by seeking alternative parking and avoiding restricted areas. Ensuring clear roadways is essential for maintaining smooth traffic flow and public safety.

KPSM will continue to monitor and enforce traffic regulations to address this issue.

Source: KPSM FB Page