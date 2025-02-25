Police conduct ongoing road safety controls

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) continues its commitment to enhancing road safety through ongoing traffic controls across the island.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, during the afternoon hours, officers conducted inspections on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road, where a total of 27 vehicles were stopped and checked for technical compliance and proper documentation. During these checks, six fines were issued for various traffic violations.

Subsequently, the team carried out additional controls on Alexis Arnell Road (commonly known as the Old Cake House Road). It was observed that several drivers were using this one-way road in the wrong direction to bypass traffic. This dangerous practice poses significant risks due to the road’s sharp curves and limited visibility, especially for drivers heading toward Union Road.

During the operation, five drivers received fines for endangering traffic. Several other motorists, upon noticing the police presence, turned back to avoid violating traffic regulations.

KPSM reminds the public that the misuse of one-way roads will not be tolerated. Strict enforcement will continue, especially on roads where traffic violations can lead to hazardous situations. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and drivers are urged to comply with all traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

Source: KPSM FB page