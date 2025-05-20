Police Continues Investigation into Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cole Bay

PHILIPSBURG – The Traffic Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its investigation into the tragic fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Monday, April 28, 2025, at approximately 4:30 AM near the Billy Folly Crossing on Welfare Road, Cole Bay.

A male pedestrian in his late sixties was walking along the sidewalk when he was struck by a scooter rider, who then fled the scene in the direction of the Welfare Road roundabout. Emergency personnel and bystanders provided immediate assistance, but the victim sadly passed away at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) shortly after 8:00 AM that same morning.

KPSM is once again appealing to the public for assistance. In particular, the Traffic Department is urging the driver of a blue Toyota bus, who was reportedly in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward. Investigators believe this individual may have witnessed the collision or holds information that could prove valuable to the ongoing case.

In addition, the scooter rider involved in the collision is strongly encouraged to come forward and do the right thing. KPSM is urging this individual to report to the Philipsburg Police Station and provide a statement regarding the incident. Taking responsibility is a necessary and respectful step toward closure and accountability.

Anyone with relevant information, including surveillance or dashcam footage, is asked to urgently contact the KPSM Traffic Department

Contact Information

📞 KPSM Traffic Department: +1 (721) 542-2222

📞 Anonymous Tip Line: 9300