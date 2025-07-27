Police Continues Island-Wide Safety and Crime Prevention Controls

PHILIPSBURG – In an ongoing effort to enhance public safety and combat the spat of armed robberies and drug-related offenses, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has continued to carry out control operations across the island.

Between Friday, July 25th and Sunday, July 27th, 2025, officers of KPSM carried out multiple vehicle and personal checks at various locations (Colebay, Dutch Quarter, Simpson Bay, Philipsburg area). During these operations, more than 40 vehicles were stopped and controlled.

Several fines were issued for infractions, including failure to wear seatbelts, lack of valid driver’s licenses, and other traffic and criminal violations. Additionally, small quantities of narcotics were confiscated during the controls. One firearm was found, which later ended up being a plastic toy gun.

These actions form part of KPSM’s safety strategy focusing on firearm prevention, narcotics control and the general safety of the community. The controls are also a response to the recent robberies over the past week.

KPSM commends the cooperation of the majority of drivers and individuals encountered during these controls.

The public is reminded that these types of controls will continue in the coming days and weeks. KPSM urges everyone to ensure they are in compliance with laws and to report any suspicious or criminal activity.

For emergencies or to report crimes, contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721 542 2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

