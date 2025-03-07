Police continues to tackle illegal parking in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is intensifying its enforcement measures against illegal parking in Philipsburg, with a particular focus on N. Debrot Street, directly opposite the police station. Despite repeated warnings, public awareness campaigns, and the issuance of fines, motorists continue to disregard clearly marked No Parking zones, significantly impeding the flow of traffic.

N. Debrot Street serves as a critical two-way access route for taxis, businesses, and general traffic entering and exiting Philipsburg. The No Parking signs are strategically placed to ensure the unimpeded movement of vehicles and prevent congestion. However, KPSM has observed persistent violations, including vehicles parked on sidewalks and directly adjacent to No Parking signs.

To address these infractions, KPSM has implemented stringent measures, including the issuance of fines and the towing of multiple vehicles obstructing the roadway. Over the past several days, law enforcement officers have escalated their efforts due to ongoing non-compliance.

Furthermore, Codville Webster Street has been identified as another location where illegal parking remains prevalent, despite clear signage prohibiting such activity. As with N. Debrot Street, this thoroughfare is essential for maintaining a steady traffic flow in and out of Philipsburg. Motorists are once again reminded to comply with parking regulations to avoid penalties and towing.

In addition to enforcement actions, KPSM is committed to fostering behavioral change among drivers to minimize conflicts and public inconvenience. The police urge motorists to utilize designated parking areas around Philipsburg and walk to their intended destinations, rather than violating established parking restrictions. Public cooperation is essential in ensuring a more organized and efficient traffic environment.

KPSM strongly advises all motorists to adhere to the No Parking regulations and refrain from parking in restricted zones. Enforcement efforts will continue in the interest of public safety and maintaining traffic order in Philipsburg. Non-compliance will result in further fines and vehicle removals at the owner’s expense

Source: KPSM FB page