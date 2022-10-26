Police continues traffic controls | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: As it is most probably going to be a very busy end of the year the Sint Maarten Police Force has initiated several security actions in preparation for this time of the year.

In the last few days various traffic actions have been conducted in the interest of traffic safety at several locations throughout the island. A joint traffic control with French Police was conducted on the evening of October 25, 2022 at the Cole Bay border.

Throughout this action, which took place between of 7:00pm and 9:00pm, a total of 45 vehicles were stopped and controlled during which, 8 fines were issued and several vehicles and where inspected for having darkened windows.

These coordinated actions will continue throughout the upcoming weeks in order to maximum traffic safety during the upcoming busy season.

