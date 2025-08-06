Police Crushes 66 Impounded Scooters in Police Yard Cleanup

PHILIPSBURG- On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has gone over into getting rid of (crushing) 66 scooters and motorcycles that were impounded during traffic controls over the past six months. These scooters were taken off the road because they had no legal documents or were not safe to drive.

KPSM had asked several times for owners to come and collect their scooters. However, many were left abandoned. With hurricane season ongoing, these scooters became a safety risk.

KPSM, together with other authorities, decided to clear the police yard and destroy these unclaimed scooters.

If you still have a scooter or motorcycle at the police station, please contact Officers J Abreu of Officer R. Prospers +1 (721) 542-2222, weekdays during the hours of 08.00 am and 04.00 pm. Owners must bring the correct documents to retrieve their vehicles. Any scooters or motorcycles not collected will be removed and destroyed

Source: Press Release