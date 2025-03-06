Police destroys confiscated narcotics

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) completed a controlled destruction of a large number of illicit narcotics confiscated during law enforcement operations conducted over the preceding months.

The aforementioned destruction was executed on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025, at the designated disposal facility located at the Dump on Suoaliga Road.

The operation was conducted in accordance with established protocols and under heightened security measures implemented by KPSM personnel.

Official representatives from the Sint Maarten Customs Authority and the Judiciary were present to provide oversight and verification of the procedure, thereby ensuring full adherence to legal requirements governing the destruction of evidentiary materials.

This operation represents the culmination of law enforcement efforts to remove controlled substances from circulation and prevent their potential redistribution.

KPSM, in conjunction with its institutional partners, remains steadfast in its mandate to combat narcotics trafficking and associated criminal activities within the jurisdiction of Sint Maarten. This operation serves as a demonstration of the ongoing vigilance of law enforcement authorities in safeguarding public welfare and security.

Source: KPSM FB page